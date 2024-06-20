ACT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ACT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.4% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.6% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 120,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,599 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,799,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,340,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $579.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.