ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $33.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

ACT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 16.6% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $33,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VXF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.42. 343,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.