Achain Price Tops $0.0005 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $55,839.70 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000885 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000682 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

