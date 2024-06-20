AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Down 0%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $170.02 and last traded at $171.35. 798,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,414,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.36.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $304.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average is $166.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $7,426,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

