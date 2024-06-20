AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.28. The stock had a trading volume of 377,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.41. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $302.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

