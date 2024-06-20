9,717 Shares in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,224,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,656,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BINC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $52.23. The stock had a trading volume of 477,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,540. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

