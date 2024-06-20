86 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $20.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3,973.18. 179,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,542. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,689.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3,588.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,605.00 and a 52-week high of $3,989.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

