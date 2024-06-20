4,663 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IFRA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 255,736 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

