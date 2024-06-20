413 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,145. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

