37,114 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,114 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 493,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.53. The stock had a trading volume of 144,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,743. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.58 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.