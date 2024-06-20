3,615 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $2,176,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 53,904 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 72,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nextracker by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NXT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,414. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Northland Securities cut Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.