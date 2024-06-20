11,532 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,651,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,661,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

