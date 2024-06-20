114,390 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Purchased by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,981,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 593,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

