109 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.31. 41,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,376. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.65 and a 200 day moving average of $314.33. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $343.53.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

