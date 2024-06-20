1,089 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,534. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $377.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

