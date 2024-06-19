Zacks Research Comments on Valero Energy Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $149.94 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

