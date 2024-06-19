Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $621.56

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 621.56 ($7.90) and traded as high as GBX 640 ($8.13). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 626 ($7.95), with a volume of 24,566 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,316.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 622.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 688.68.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

