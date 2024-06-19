Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,018.63

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,018.63 ($12.94) and traded as low as GBX 959.44 ($12.19). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 966 ($12.27), with a volume of 25,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) target price on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 982.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,017.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £367.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,012.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, insider Steve Cooke purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.45) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($124,523.51). 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

