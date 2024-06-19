XYO Price Reaches $0.0058 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $78.80 million and $906,384.64 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,408.36 or 0.99934537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005161 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00083383 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000046 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00602512 USD and is down -8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $2,275,696.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

