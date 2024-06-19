World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $155.82 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $155.82 million and $1.77 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00040774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000684 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.