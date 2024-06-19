Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,122 shares during the period. Paramount Global makes up approximately 2.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Paramount Global worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. 14,695,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,121,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.37.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

