William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Torrid in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Torrid

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $698.10 million, a PE ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 2.02. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.