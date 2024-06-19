Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GDO opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

