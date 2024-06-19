Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.44

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

