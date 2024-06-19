Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Walmart by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 56,098 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Walmart by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 331,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 224,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.60. 12,093,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,152,189. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.