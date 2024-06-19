W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.6% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.21. 1,463,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,091. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.