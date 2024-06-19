Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.30

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €48.30 ($51.94) and last traded at €46.60 ($50.11), with a volume of 9735 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.60 ($50.11).

Vossloh Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $834.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €43.28.

Vossloh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.