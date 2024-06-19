Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 30,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.49.

About Vital Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company holds interest in the Gull Lake and Pennant projects located in the SW Saskatchewan area; Sullivan Lake and Baxter Lake projects located in the East Central Alberta area; the Pembina property and the Ante Creek property located in the West Central Alberta area; and Lampman and Steelman projects located in the SE Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.