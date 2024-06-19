Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $34.70 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -315.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.