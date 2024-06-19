Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.9 %

V stock opened at $273.62 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.98 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

