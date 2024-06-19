Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VEMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VEMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1832 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
VEMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $26.98.
