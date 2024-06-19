Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VEMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VEMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1832 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

VEMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $26.98.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (VEMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of emerging market high yield debt securities. The fund seeks current income and secondarily, capital appreciation.

