Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
SEIX remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Wednesday. 89,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $24.62.
Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.