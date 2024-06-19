Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Jun 19th, 2024

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SEIX remained flat at $24.00 during trading on Wednesday. 89,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,704. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $24.62.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

