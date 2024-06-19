Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UTES traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. 20,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,209. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market cap of $65.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.48.

About Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF

The Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (UTES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Utilities Select Sector index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds US utility stocks. UTES’ managers aim to outperform the sector by selecting and weighting stocks based on fundamental, growth and risk metrics.

