Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) Plans $0.26 Dividend

Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA UTES traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.67. 20,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,209. Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market cap of $65.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.48.
About Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF
