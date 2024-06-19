Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 27th

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Shares of PFFA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 201,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,501. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.
