Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 27th

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 201,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,501. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

About Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

