VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $497.00

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 497 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 497 ($6.32), with a volume of 41815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496.50 ($6.31).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £757.07 million, a P/E ratio of -285.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 481.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 463.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 120.98 and a quick ratio of 55.38.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund alerts:

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -632.18%.

Insider Activity at VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

In other VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund news, insider Huw Evans bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($58,449.81). 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.