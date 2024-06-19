Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.36 and last traded at $95.34. Approximately 11,453,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,462,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vertiv by 1,032.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

