Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $465.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $467.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $335.82 and a 52-week high of $486.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

