Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NETL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 3,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,248. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $52.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Profile

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

