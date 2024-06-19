Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,061,490,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $288,168,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $286,220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $263,421,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.34. 5,312,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.04. The company has a market cap of $191.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.50.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

