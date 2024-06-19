Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,696,000. General Partner Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 166,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $182.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

