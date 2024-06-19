Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 836 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. 4,543,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

