Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 393.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

IJH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. 6,732,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

