Versant Capital Management Inc Has $389,000 Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 301,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,276. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

