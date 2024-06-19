Versant Capital Management Inc Has $285,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,774,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,767,900. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

