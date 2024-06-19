Versant Capital Management Inc Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,598,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 38,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,761. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

