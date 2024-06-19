Versant Capital Management Inc Has $118,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,737. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

