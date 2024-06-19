Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 7,171 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RING traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $27.10. 222,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

