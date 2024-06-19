Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 192 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.98. 1,173,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.