Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,969. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

