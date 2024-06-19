VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 53 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

VERITY Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,273,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,505,000. Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,171,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.32. The stock had a trading volume of 170,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,121. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

